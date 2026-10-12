Nani's 'The Paradise' is slow but steady; collects ₹175cr globally
What's the story
The Telugu film The Paradise, starring Nani, continues to struggle at the box office. On its 18th day of release, it collected a net of ₹0.52cr across 400 shows in India. This takes the total India gross collections to ₹142.08cr and total India net collections to ₹120.66cr so far, reported Sacnilk. The film's overseas collection stands at ₹31.15cr, bringing its worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹173.23cr!
Collection details
'The Paradise' witnessed a big decline on Sunday
The Day 18 collection of ₹0.52cr is a significant 13.3% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹0.6cr.
The film's first-week collection was impressive at ₹108.2cr, but it has been on a downward trend since then.
Despite the decline, The Paradise remains one of the top-grossing Telugu films of the year.
Box office battle
About the film and cast ensemble
The Paradise has been facing stiff competition from other films at the box office. It was released alongside several big-ticket movies, including Bollywood releases. Despite this, it managed to hold its ground in the initial weeks of release.
The film is directed by Srikanth Odela and features a star-studded cast including Sonali Kulkarni and Mohan Babu.