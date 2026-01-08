HBO's hit medical drama 'The Pitt' renewed for Season 3
What's the story
HBO has announced the renewal of its medical drama series, The Pitt, for a third season. The announcement was made by HBO CEO Casey Bloys during the premiere of Season 2 at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The show, created by R Scott Gemmill, first premiered in 2025 and follows healthcare workers at a Pittsburgh emergency room over 15 episodes. Season 2 drops on Friday on JioHotstar in India, exactly a year after Season 1 premiere.
Season 1 success
'The Pitt' Season 1: A record-breaking debut
The first season of The Pitt was a massive success, racking up 13 Emmy nominations and winning five awards. These included Best Drama, Drama Casting, and acting trophies for lead actors Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, and Shawn Hatosy. On Wednesday, it received two Actor Awards and two DGA nominations. Bloys had earlier told Variety that the show's unique concept made it easier to manage the budget over 15 episodes set in one location.
Cast and crew
'The Pitt' cast and production team details
The Pitt features a star-studded cast led by Wyle, LaNasa, Hatosy, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, and Shabana Azeez. In Season 2, Sepideh Moafi joined the cast as Dr. Al-Hashimi. The show is executive produced by John Wells Productions. Wells and Gemmill are also among the executive producers along with Wyle, Erin Jontow, Joe Sachs, Simran Baidwan, and Michael Hissrich.