HBO's hit medical drama 'The Pitt' renewed for Season 3

HBO has announced the renewal of its medical drama series, The Pitt, for a third season. The announcement was made by HBO CEO Casey Bloys during the premiere of Season 2 at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The show, created by R Scott Gemmill, first premiered in 2025 and follows healthcare workers at a Pittsburgh emergency room over 15 episodes. Season 2 drops on Friday on JioHotstar in India, exactly a year after Season 1 premiere.