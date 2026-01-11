Next Article
'The Raja Saab' screening sparks fire scare in Odisha
Entertainment
Prabhas's latest film, The Raja Saab, had an unexpected moment at a screening in Odisha when fans lit torches and performed aarti during his entry scene.
The celebration accidentally caused a small fire near the screen, leading to a brief panic in the theater.
Everyone safe, show stopped
Thanks to the efforts of some moviegoers, the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported.
Clips of the incident quickly made their way online.
About the film
The Raja Saab is a fantasy horror-comedy released in Telugu with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Starring Prabhas alongside Sanjay Dutt and others, it's pulling crowds across India despite this incident—though its IMDb rating sits at 4.4/10.