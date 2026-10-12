'The Social Reckoning' fails to impress

Other Mommy has grossed $17.69 million internationally, taking its worldwide total to $45.19 million so far.

Despite its initial success, Other Mommy is expected to see a significant drop in business due to its negative reviews.

"Horror movies are generally immune to a negative reception, but this is extreme," said analyst David A. Gross, per Variety.

The Social Reckoning also faces an uphill battle with poor word-of-mouth and disappointing opening projections of $7-8 million.