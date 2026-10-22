When will Sidharth-Tamannaah's 'The Vvaan' hit OTT?
What's the story
Despite mixed reviews, The Vvaan: The Force of the Forrest has performed well at the box office. Now, the folklore thriller, headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra, is set for its OTT release. Amazon Prime Video will reportedly premiere the film on November 6, 2026. However, for now, the movie will only be available on a rental basis.
Cast details
More about the film and its creators
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan also stars Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, and Anup Soni in pivotal roles.
Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor backed the film.
The film's unique storyline about a rational urban man awakening a divine goddess in his ancestral village has struck a chord with viewers.
Story
Here's what happens in 'The Vvaan'
The film follows Rishi (Malhotra), an atheist who returns to his ancestral village with his wife Mamta (Bhatia).
He plans to sell his inherited land but discovers an ancient belief that completely prohibits villagers from entering a nearby forest after sunset.
Dismissing it as superstition, Rishi supports Deepak (Grover) in clearing part of the forest for better connectivity.
However, he accidentally breaks an ancient seal, leading him to confront the legend of Van Devi.