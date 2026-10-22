When will Sidharth-Tamannaah's 'The Vvaan' hit OTT?

The film follows Rishi (Malhotra), an atheist who returns to his ancestral village with his wife Mamta (Bhatia).

He plans to sell his inherited land but discovers an ancient belief that completely prohibits villagers from entering a nearby forest after sunset.

Dismissing it as superstition, Rishi supports Deepak (Grover) in clearing part of the forest for better connectivity.

However, he accidentally breaks an ancient seal, leading him to confront the legend of Van Devi.