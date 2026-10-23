Who threatened Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit's Mumbai concert?

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Ritu Tawde received the threat emails on Friday morning from an outfit called the Khalistan National Army (KNA).

It claimed to target the Mayor's office at 3:00pm, multiple schools at 1:00pm, and Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow in Juhu between October 31 and November 27.

Dosanjh's concert in the city was also threatened.