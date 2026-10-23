Who threatened Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit's Mumbai concert?
What's the story
Mumbai Mayor reportedly received a threat email warning of an attack on her office and the upcoming concert of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27. The email also mentioned a threat to Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, per Hindustan Times. This came amid Delhi Police denying permission for Dosanjh's concert in the capital on October 30 due to security concerns. The permission was granted on Friday, though.
Hoax bomb threat
Here's what the email said
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Ritu Tawde received the threat emails on Friday morning from an outfit called the Khalistan National Army (KNA).
It claimed to target the Mayor's office at 3:00pm, multiple schools at 1:00pm, and Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow in Juhu between October 31 and November 27.
Dosanjh's concert in the city was also threatened.
Separate incidents
Police found 'nothing suspicious'
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manish Kalwaniya of Zone 1, Mumbai Police, said, per HT, "A threat mail was received at BMC office, checking has been done, and nothing suspicious was found."
The police suspect KNA is the same organization that has been sending hoax threat emails for the past few months.
Security concerns
Why Delhi Police denied permission for Dosanjh's concert
Delhi Police earlier denied permission for Dosanjh's Aura India Tour concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) wrote to ticketing partner BookMyShow, stating that the request couldn't be granted due to "specific threat-related inputs" and ongoing security commitments arising from the festive season.
Thankfully, on Friday, it was announced that the permission was granted after the organizers agreed to several conditions laid down by authorities.