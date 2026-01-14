Tiger Shroff, Conor McGregor join hands for bare-knuckle fighting league

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and Bare Knuckle Fight League (BKFL) have announced their entry into India. The move is being spearheaded by the World League of Fighters (WLF), which is the official license holder for BKFC. WLF has invited film producer Parag Sanghvi and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff to join its board and shape the future of BKFC in India.

Details 'We are building an ecosystem that will develop Indian fighters' The announcement was made by WLF co-founders Sunil Mathew, Rajesh Banga, and Siraj Gill. They said in a joint statement, "India is not just a market, it is the future of global combat sports." "Together with BKFC, BKFL, and WLF, we are building an ecosystem that will develop Indian fighters, create global stars, and deliver world-class fight entertainment to millions of fans."

Announcement BKFC's India entry marks a historic milestone BKFC's entry into India is being hailed as a historic milestone in the world of combat sports. The league will introduce a team-based format for the first time in combat sports history, turning fights into an international franchise competition. This new format is expected to make the sport more exciting for fans worldwide. The inaugural teams are Crushers, Punishers, Warriors, Phantoms, Gladiators, and Infernos.

Leadership BKFC's India entry led by Rahul Saxena To further strengthen the leadership of this platform, Rahul Saxena has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He is known for building multiple billion-dollar global brands. The WLF co-founders also expressed their excitement about India's potential in global combat sports. "With WLF, BKFC, and Conor McGregor, we are not just launching a league, we are architecting a global sports IP from India that will command attention, talent, and fandom worldwide," Sanghvi said.

