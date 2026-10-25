'No enmity with anyone': Tiger Shroff 'shocked' after firing incident
What's the story
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has expressed his utter disbelief over the assassination attempt on him in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18. Speaking to Mumbai Police's Crime Branch, he reportedly said, "I am still in shock. I do not wish to say anything right now." "Who would want to carry out such a life-threatening attack on me, and why?" he asked, sources told NDTV.
Incident details
Driver, vlogger were injured in the attack
The shocking attack on Shroff's car left his driver, Firdous Baloch, and a vlogger, Umesh Chauhan, injured.
The assailants fired five to six rounds at his BMW before fleeing on a bike.
Despite the chaos, Shroff was unhurt and even drove his injured driver to the hospital after the incident.
The actor has not yet recorded his statement with the police, the report said.
Ongoing probe
Shroff has no enmity with anyone
Shroff, who was returning home after a football match at around 7:00pm told the Crime Branch team he had no enmity with anyone.
"I have no enmity with anyone...so why was I attacked," he allegedly said.
The police have recorded statements from Baloch and Chauhan so far.
The attackers were identified as Phool Singh (18) and Rehan Rahisuddin Ansari (18) from Haryana, and Hritik Kumar alias Roshan (22) from Bihar.
They were arrested in Rajasthan on October 19.
Escape route
Assailants planned to escape to Nepal after missing bus
The assailants had initially planned to escape by bus from Surat to Delhi and then cross the border into Nepal. However, they missed their bus and were forced to take a train instead.
They allegedly hid the two firearms used in the shooting, along with the ammunition, in an open area near the Surat bus stand before boarding the Pune-Jaipur Express train around 1:33am on October 19.
New arrest
Man arrested for allegedly providing logistical support to shooters
A 22-year-old man, Pranjal Thakran, was arrested from Indore on Saturday in connection with the shooting incident.
He is suspected to have provided logistical support and financial or operational assistance to the shooters and key conspirators involved in the attack.
The police also raided a hideout in Surat on Friday and recovered two firearms allegedly used in the shooting along with 10 live cartridges.