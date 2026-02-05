Did Timothée Chalamet get caught cheating? Viral photos, rumors explained

Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet has found himself in the midst of a cheating scandal after he was spotted leaving a Paris hotel with French-Romanian actor Anamaria Vartolomei, also referred to as Ana Maria Bartholomew in some reports. The sighting has sparked speculation that he may be cheating on his partner of three years, reality TV star Kylie Jenner . However, fans have been quick to defend Chalamet, insisting it was merely a group outing and not an affair.

Outing details Here's what an X account reported about the incident Chalamet was in Paris for the premiere and after-party of his Oscar-nominated film Marty Supreme. A viral now-deleted post on X (by @metgalacrave) claimed that the actor and Vartolomei were trying to avoid being filmed by retreating to their hotel around 10:30pm. They allegedly attempted to leave together an hour later with a large security detail, including tarpaulins, but returned to the hotel due to excessive public attention.

Fan defense Fans defend Chalamet: 'Why would he cheat on Kylie?' In response to the cheating rumors, fans quickly defended Chalamet. They shared a video showing him with friends, claiming it was just a group outing with security present. They also posted footage of him returning to the hotel alone, further debunking the cheating allegations. One fan tweeted, "You can literally see her in this video why would he cheat on kylie in the middle of a press tour y'all sound dumb and bitter i'm sorry."

