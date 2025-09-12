Tom Holland celebrates 'brand-new identity' after being 3 years sober

Hollywood actor Tom Holland , known for his role as Spider-Man , has opened up about his journey to sobriety. The actor is celebrating nearly three and a half years of being sober and recently spoke about it in an interview with Esquire. He described this change as feeling like a "brand-new identity." "It feels amazing. A little bit like a brand-new identity, almost," he said.

Business venture Focus on non-alcoholic beer business Alongside his personal growth, Holland is also concentrating on his non-alcoholic beer venture, Bero. He expressed pride in their daily progress. "I'm really proud of it. Every day we are making big steps in the right direction, and we are growing every day, thinking of new ways to innovate and coming up with new ideas for products," he said.

Past battles Holland's past struggles with alcohol Holland has spoken candidly about his past struggles with alcohol, admitting that he often overdrank, particularly on Fridays after work. "Every Friday after work was a write-off: Let's get drunk and have a good time." "I didn't have bad experiences, but I would drink enough so that I would ruin my next day," he confessed.

Support system Support during his journey to sobriety Holland started his sobriety journey back in 2022 while filming The Crowded Room. He didn't go to rehab but leaned on support from friends, family, and old colleagues. He told Men's Health in an earlier interview, "It's really helpful when the people closest to you start going, 'Are you sure?'" He also shared advice from his lawyer: "You will never wake up the morning after a night out and wish you had a drink."