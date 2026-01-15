'O'Romeo' trailer launch canceled amid threats?

The much-anticipated trailer launch of Shahid Kapoor 's upcoming film O'Romeo has been reportedly canceled due to security concerns. According to a report by Pinkvilla, these concerns arose after Hussain Ustara's daughter, Sanober Shaikh, sent a legal notice to the makers and demanded compensation of ₹2 crore. The film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala .

Legal notice Shaikh's allegations against 'O'Romeo' and its makers The legal notice sent by Shaikh alleged that O'Romeo misrepresents her father, Ustara. The notice was reportedly addressed to producer Nadiadwala and Bhardwaj last week. It claimed the film could tarnish their family's reputation. Along with the monetary demand, Shaikh has also reportedly requested the makers to halt or cancel the movie's release until her concerns are addressed to her satisfaction.

Film details 'O'Romeo': A reunion of Bhardwaj and Kapoor O'Romeo marks the first collaboration between Nadiadwala and Bhardwaj. The film also reunites Bhardwaj with Kapoor after over eight years. The two have previously worked together on movies like Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). The project stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Aruna Irani, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.

