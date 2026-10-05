Sonakshi-Zaheer's 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran': When will the trailer release?

On October 1, the first look of Tu Hai Meri Kiran was revealed.

The poster featured Sinha and Iqbal in a restaurant setting, hinting at a relationship that could take a darker, unpredictable turn.

The tagline read, "She found a connection, he found an obsession."

Sharing the first look, Sinha also posed a question to audiences: "Where would you draw the line between LOVE and OBSESSION?"