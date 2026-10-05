Sonakshi-Zaheer's 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran': When will the trailer release?
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer of Tu Hai Meri Kiran, featuring real-life couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, will be released on Tuesday. The film is a romantic thriller set to hit theaters on October 23. The story is shrouded in mystery but promises an intriguing blend of romance and suspense.
First look
First look and tagline of the film
On October 1, the first look of Tu Hai Meri Kiran was revealed.
The poster featured Sinha and Iqbal in a restaurant setting, hinting at a relationship that could take a darker, unpredictable turn.
The tagline read, "She found a connection, he found an obsession."
Sharing the first look, Sinha also posed a question to audiences: "Where would you draw the line between LOVE and OBSESSION?"
Actor reunion
Sinha and Iqbal's 3rd collaboration
Tu Hai Meri Kiran is the first film to feature Sinha and Iqbal as a lead pair after their wedding in June 2024.
The duo had previously shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL, also starring Huma Qureshi.
They have also appeared together in the music video Blockbuster.
Director's debut
Meet the director and producers
The film marks Karan Rawal's feature directorial debut.
He has previously directed the short film Half Full and worked as an assistant director on projects like The Dirty Picture and Veere Di Wedding.
The movie is produced by Vishal Rana, among others, under Echelon Productions in association with PAM Studios and AND Productions.