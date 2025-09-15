Tramell Tillman scripts history with first Emmy win for 'Severance'
Tramell Tillman, who plays Seth Milchick in Apple TV+'s Severance, made history at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. He won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award, becoming the first Black man to do so. Severance star Britt Lower also nabbed her first Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category during the ceremony.
Tillman, a first-time Emmy nominee, accepted his award at the Peacock Theater. He dedicated the moment to his mother, who was in attendance. In a warm but nervous acceptance speech, he said, "You remember what you want to remember." "You make time for what you want to make time for, do the work, show up and most importantly for the love of God, don't embarrass me in public."
“Severance" actor Tramell Tillman has won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. He is the first Black man ever to win the award #Emmys pic.twitter.com/SQXZEZAFqs— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 15, 2025
Severance is the most-nominated series this year with 27 nods for its second season. It also won several early awards at the ceremony. Tillman's win is part of a string of victories for the show this award season. His fellow nominees included Zach Cherry and John Turturro from Severance, as well as Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Sam Rockwell and James Marsden.