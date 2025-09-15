15-year-old Owen Cooper becomes youngest male acting winner in history

Cooper beat out five adult nominees (including Javier Bardem and his own co-star Ashley Walters) to win. Last year, he was already the youngest nominee in the category. With this Emmy , he breaks Jharrel Jerome's record—who won at age 21 back in 2019.

Other young Emmy winners and Cooper's unique journey

Cooper now joins other standout young Emmy winners like Roxana Zal (the youngest ever at 14 in 1984), Zendaya (youngest lead actress winner in 2020), and Kristy McNichol (the only one with two Emmys before turning 18).

Even more impressive? Before "Adolescence," Cooper had never acted professionally—making his win all the more inspiring for anyone dreaming big.