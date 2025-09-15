15-year-old Owen Cooper becomes youngest male acting winner in history
Owen Cooper, just 15, made Emmy history on September 14, 2024—becoming the youngest male acting winner in Emmy history.
He took home Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role in Netflix's "Adolescence," a show by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham.
Cooper was already the youngest nominee in the category
Cooper beat out five adult nominees (including Javier Bardem and his own co-star Ashley Walters) to win.
Last year, he was already the youngest nominee in the category.
With this Emmy, he breaks Jharrel Jerome's record—who won at age 21 back in 2019.
Other young Emmy winners and Cooper's unique journey
Cooper now joins other standout young Emmy winners like Roxana Zal (the youngest ever at 14 in 1984), Zendaya (youngest lead actress winner in 2020), and Kristy McNichol (the only one with two Emmys before turning 18).
Even more impressive? Before "Adolescence," Cooper had never acted professionally—making his win all the more inspiring for anyone dreaming big.