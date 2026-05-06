Travolta unveils new trailer for 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach'
Entertainment
John Travolta just revealed the trailer for his first film as a director, Propeller One-Way Night Coach.
The movie, based on his own 1997 book, lands on Apple TV worldwide on May 29 and stars his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta alongside Clark Shotwell, Kelly Eviston-Quinnett, and Olga Hoffmann.
Travolta film to premiere at Cannes
The film follows Jeff (Shotwell), a young aviation fan heading to Hollywood on an adventure full of quirky passengers and unexpected stops.
Travolta narrates the journey himself.
Ella Bleu plays Doris, a stewardess who smiles while Jeff reacts to moments like "eating a hot dog at 966km an hour."
The movie is also set to premiere at Cannes Film Festival this May.