Travolta unveils new trailer for 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach'

Travolta film to premiere at Cannes

The film follows Jeff (Shotwell), a young aviation fan heading to Hollywood on an adventure full of quirky passengers and unexpected stops.

Travolta narrates the journey himself.

Ella Bleu plays Doris, a stewardess who smiles while Jeff reacts to moments like "eating a hot dog at 966km an hour."

The movie is also set to premiere at Cannes Film Festival this May.