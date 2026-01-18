When will 'Tu Meri Main Tera...' hit OTT?

Release details 'Tu Meri Main Tera' likely to stream next month Following the usual post-theatrical release pattern, it will reportedly arrive on the platform in mid-February 2026. It will likely be available for digital rental in early February before becoming accessible to Prime Video subscribers later in the month. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, and Tiku Talsania in key roles.

Box office performance 'Tu Meri Main Tera' struggled at the box office Despite being released during the holiday season, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri struggled to maintain its momentum at the box office. The film reportedly opened with a gross collection of around ₹9.30 crore on its first day but saw a steady decline in collections thereafter. Its domestic net total closed at approximately ₹32.95 crore while its worldwide gross stood at nearly ₹49.5 crore, reported Economic Times. Its budget was around ₹90 crore.

