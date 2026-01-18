When will 'Tu Meri Main Tera...' hit OTT?
What's the story
The romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, will soon make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. The film, which was released in theaters on Christmas Day 2025, failed to perform at the box office despite high expectations. Now, it's expected to reach a wider audience on OTT.
Release details
'Tu Meri Main Tera' likely to stream next month
Following the usual post-theatrical release pattern, it will reportedly arrive on the platform in mid-February 2026. It will likely be available for digital rental in early February before becoming accessible to Prime Video subscribers later in the month. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, and Tiku Talsania in key roles.
Box office performance
'Tu Meri Main Tera' struggled at the box office
Despite being released during the holiday season, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri struggled to maintain its momentum at the box office. The film reportedly opened with a gross collection of around ₹9.30 crore on its first day but saw a steady decline in collections thereafter. Its domestic net total closed at approximately ₹32.95 crore while its worldwide gross stood at nearly ₹49.5 crore, reported Economic Times. Its budget was around ₹90 crore.
Film synopsis
'Tu Meri Main Tera' plot details
Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri follows Rehaan "Ray" Mehra, a successful wedding planner in Los Angeles. He believes in modern relationships and casual dating, but his worldview is challenged when he meets Rumi Vardhan (Panday) during a trip in Croatia. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, among others, backing the project.