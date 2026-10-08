'His last words...': Tukaram Mundhe's heartfelt tribute to Nana Patekar
What's the story
Tukaram Mundhe, the Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration of Maharashtra, has shared an emotional tribute to his late friend and actor Nana Patekar. He revealed that they had spoken just eight days before Patekar's untimely demise. "I could never have imagined that it would be our last conversation. His last words to me were: 'Love you, Bala.'" "Those words will stay with me for the rest of my life," wrote Mundhe.
Tribute
'Some people leave behind memories...'
Mundhe also wrote, "Nana Patekar is no more. I have lost not merely an exceptional artist, but an extraordinary human being and a dear friend, someone whose warmth and affection touched everyone around him."
"Some people leave behind memories. A few leave behind a part of themselves in our lives. Nana was one of them."
"Goodbye, my friend. You will be deeply missed, and forever remembered."
Twitter Post
Mundhe's tribute
Nana Patekar is no more.— Tukaram Mundhe (@Tukaram_IndIAS) October 8, 2026
I have lost not merely an exceptional
artist, but an extraordinary humanbeing and a dear friend , someone whose warmth and affection touched everyone around him.days ago. I could never have
We spoke just eight
imagined that it would beour last… pic.twitter.com/t2Zb4EZW5z
Career
Career spanned over 4 decades
Patekar, who passed away at 75, had a career spanning over four decades in films and theater.
He was known for his intense performances in films like Krantiveer, Agneepath, Ab Tak Chhappan, and The Attacks of 26/11.
His roles in Parinda and Salaam Bombay! also made him one of the finest actors of his generation.
Legacy
Patekar's final films and personal life
Patekar remained active in the industry even in his later years, and appeared in Housefull 5 recently.
He also played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo and made a cameo appearance in Subedar.
Despite his success, Patekar had once revealed on Kaun Banega Crorepati that he preferred living in his native village rather than making Mumbai his permanent home.
"I am from the village, and I will stay there," he had said.