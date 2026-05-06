Tyler rushed to Faro hospital for emergency intestinal surgery
Entertainment
Bonnie Tyler, the iconic voice behind "Total Eclipse of the Heart," was hospitalized in Faro, Portugal, after needing emergency intestinal surgery on May 6, 2026.
She has a home in Faro and was rushed to a local hospital for urgent care.
Team says surgery successful, Tyler recovering
Good news: her team says the surgery was a success and Bonnie is now recovering.
They shared, "The surgery went well and she is now recuperating," and thanked everyone for their support: "We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery."