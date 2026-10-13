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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Udta Teer' trailer: See new glimpse of Ayushmann-Sara's comedy
'Udta Teer' trailer: See new glimpse of Ayushmann-Sara's comedy

'Udta Teer' trailer: See new glimpse of Ayushmann-Sara's comedy

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 13, 2026
05:06 pm
What's the story

The much-anticipated film Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, has released its new trailer. The clip gives the audience a sneak peek into the movie's unique blend of action, comedy, and adventure. It is directed by Akash A Kaushik and payrolled by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Trailer highlights

The plot of the film

The new trailer for Udta Teer reveals more of the plot.

Khurrana plays a Pakistani spy who loses his memory and starts believing he's a fiercely patriotic Indian.

The identity crisis sets up the film's comic situations, with his actions threatening to complicate matters for everyone around him.

Khan plays his fellow officer.

Twitter Post

See the new trailer here

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Ensemble cast

Film to feature several well-known actors

Udta Teer features an impressive ensemble cast, including Rahul Bose, Suhail Nayyar, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Brijendra Kala, Raghubir Yadav, and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

The first trailer for the film came out in September.

Meanwhile, the movie is set to release in theaters on October 23.

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