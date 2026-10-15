'Obsession's uncut version gets OTT release date
What's the story
The uncut version of the hit horror drama Obsession will be released on JioHotstar on October 30, the streamer announced Thursday. The film will be available in English and Hindi. "THE WAIT IS OVER! THIS HALLOWEEN, ONE WISH COULD CHANGE EVERYTHING. Obsession: The Original Uncut Version, streaming 30th October, 7pm onwards on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. Available in English and Hindi," the streamer wrote on X.
Film synopsis
This is what 'Obsession' is about
Released in India on May 29, Obsession follows Bear (Michael Johnston), who comes into possession of a supernatural object that grants him his wish for his friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to fall for him.
However, the wish soon takes a dangerous turn and leads to horrifying consequences.
The film also stars Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter in supporting roles.
Box office performance
Film has grossed over $500 million worldwide
Despite its modest production budget of $750,000, the horror film has reportedly grossed over $500 million worldwide.
Obsession is directed, written, and edited by Curry Barker and produced by James Harris, Haley Nicole Johnson, Christian Mercuri, and Roman Viaris.
It premiered on September 5, 2025, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).