'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Pawan Kalyan resumes filming; team issues warning

Meet the crew and cast of 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'

The team behind Ustaad Bhagat Singh—led by Mythri Movie Makers—has announced that accounts sharing leaked set photos will be reported and taken down, urging everyone to refrain from circulating such images.

Alongside Kalyan, you'll see Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna in key roles.

The crew features names like Ayananka Bose (cinematography), Ujjwal Kulkarni (editing), Ram-Laxman (action), Anand Sai (production design), plus writing from K Dasharath and C Chandra Mohan.

With just a few scenes left, the film is set to hit theaters next year—so mark your calendars if you're a fan!