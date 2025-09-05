'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Pawan Kalyan resumes filming; team issues warning
Pawan Kalyan is getting ready to jump back into filming Ustaad Bhagat Singh starting September 6, with the first scene being a dance number choreographed by Dinesh Master and music from Devi Sri Prasad.
Fans have been buzzing for any updates, and the excitement is definitely building as the movie nears completion.
Meet the crew and cast of 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'
The team behind Ustaad Bhagat Singh—led by Mythri Movie Makers—has announced that accounts sharing leaked set photos will be reported and taken down, urging everyone to refrain from circulating such images.
Alongside Kalyan, you'll see Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna in key roles.
The crew features names like Ayananka Bose (cinematography), Ujjwal Kulkarni (editing), Ram-Laxman (action), Anand Sai (production design), plus writing from K Dasharath and C Chandra Mohan.
With just a few scenes left, the film is set to hit theaters next year—so mark your calendars if you're a fan!