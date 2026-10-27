Why Uttarakhand Minister refuses to apologize to Daler Mehndi: Explained
What's the story
Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal has denied reports that he apologized to singer Daler Mehndi after their public confrontation at the Kunjapuri Mela. Speaking to Satya Vani, Uniyal said, "Mera maafi maangne ka prashn hi nahi hai." "Tell me, have I committed any crime that I should apologize?" The controversy erupted when Uniyal interrupted Mehndi's performance, questioning whether he was drunk.
Minister's stance
'Who is the one at fault?'
Uniyal criticized Mehndi for not informing the organizers and audience about his health condition.
He also said, "If he was unwell, he should not have come. Even if he did come, he should have informed the audience that he was unwell."
"I ask, who is the one at fault? Apradh kiya hai Rs. 26 lakh le kar ke janta ki jo umeedein thi, unpe paani pherne ka inhone."
Discrepancy
See the alleged statement from Mika Singh's team
Earlier, an alleged statement from singer Mika Singh's team circulated online which suggested that Uniyal had indeed apologized to Mehndi.
It read, "We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologized to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident."
"Respecting artists and their dignity is extremely important."
Meanwhile, since the incident, many celebs have come out in support of Mehndi, including Singh, Kapil Sharma, Badshah, Anupam Kher, and Palash Sen.