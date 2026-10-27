Why Uttarakhand Minister refuses to apologize to Daler Mehndi: Explained

Uniyal criticized Mehndi for not informing the organizers and audience about his health condition.

He also said, "If he was unwell, he should not have come. Even if he did come, he should have informed the audience that he was unwell."

"I ask, who is the one at fault? Apradh kiya hai Rs. 26 lakh le kar ke janta ki jo umeedein thi, unpe paani pherne ka inhone."