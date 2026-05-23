Vasanth vows legal and cybercrime action over AI generated images
Actor Rukmini Vasanth is fighting back after fake AI-generated images of her started circulating online.
On May 23, she spoke out on X, formerly Twitter, calling it a "serious violation of privacy," and urging everyone not to share or engage with these manipulated photos.
She's planning to take both legal and cybercrime action to address the issue.
Vasanth faced phone number impersonation
This isn't the first time Vasanth has dealt with digital impersonation.
Last year, someone pretended to be her using a fake phone number. She warned fans about it and said that case fell under cybercrime too.
Vasanth follows 'Kantara' with 'Toxic'
On the career front, she's coming off a big win in Kantara Chapter 1, the highest-grossing Kannada film ever.
Up next: Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups alongside Yash and Kiara Advani, plus a Telugu project with Jr NTR directed by Prashanth Neel.