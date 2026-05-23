Vasanth vows legal and cybercrime action over AI generated images Entertainment May 23, 2026

Actor Rukmini Vasanth is fighting back after fake AI-generated images of her started circulating online.

On May 23, she spoke out on X, formerly Twitter, calling it a "serious violation of privacy," and urging everyone not to share or engage with these manipulated photos.

She's planning to take both legal and cybercrime action to address the issue.