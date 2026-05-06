Vempati appointed CBFC chairman after leading Prasar Bharati as CEO
Entertainment
Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who once led Prasar Bharati as its youngest and first nonbureaucrat CEO, has just been named the new chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
An IIT Bombay graduate, Vempati's leadership at Prasar Bharati from 2017 to 2022 was seen as a big shift for the organization.
Joshi named Prasar Bharati chairman
Vempati also headed Rajya Sabha as additional charge between 2017 and 2019.
His CBFC appointment comes right after Prasoon Joshi, who had been Chairperson of the CBFC, Mumbai, since August 2017, became Chairman of Prasar Bharati on May 2, 2026.
This shake-up signals some fresh changes at the top across India's major media bodies.