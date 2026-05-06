Vempati appointed CBFC chairman after leading Prasar Bharati as CEO

Joshi named Prasar Bharati chairman

Vempati also headed Rajya Sabha as additional charge between 2017 and 2019.

His CBFC appointment comes right after Prasoon Joshi, who had been Chairperson of the CBFC, Mumbai, since August 2017, became Chairman of Prasar Bharati on May 2, 2026.

This shake-up signals some fresh changes at the top across India's major media bodies.