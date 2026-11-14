Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu dies in Hyderabad
What's the story
Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu passed away on Saturday in Hyderabad. He was in his early 80s. He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital in Kondapur when he breathed his last, reported Telangana Today. He is survived by two sons, Bose Babu and Raghu Babu, the latter being a popular comedian in Telugu cinema.
Early life
Career in films
Born on June 8, in the 1940s, in Ravinuthala village of Korisapadu mandal in Prakasam district, Babu made his acting debut with Jagame Maya.
He carved a niche in the industry over the years by taking on diverse roles as a hero, villain, and character artist.
His last films were Anni Manchi Sakunamule (2023) and Oke Oka Jeevitham (2022).
Career highlights
His production and direction credits
Apart from acting, Babu also ventured into filmmaking. He produced films like Simha Garjana and Merupudadi.
He also directed projects such as Ranarangam, Indrajith, and Nee Sukhame Ne Korukunna.
His wife, Sridevi, passed away due to illness in 2016.
May he rest in peace.