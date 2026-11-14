Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu dies in Hyderabad

Born on June 8, in the 1940s, in Ravinuthala village of Korisapadu mandal in Prakasam district, Babu made his acting debut with Jagame Maya.

He carved a niche in the industry over the years by taking on diverse roles as a hero, villain, and character artist.

His last films were Anni Manchi Sakunamule (2023) and Oke Oka Jeevitham (2022).