Trailblazing Telugu singer Rao Balasaraswathi Devi dies at 97

Veteran actor and legendary playback singer Rao Balasaraswathi Devi, who was the first credited playback singer in Telugu cinema history, passed away on Wednesday. She was 97 and reportedly died due to age-related ailments at her Hyderabad residence. Family members said the legendary artist had been unwell for a few days before her peaceful demise around 8:00am on Wednesday.

Early journey Early life and beginnings in music Born in Venkatagiri in 1928, Balasaraswathi's musical journey started early under the guidance of Allathuru Subbayya. At just six, she recorded her first solo gramophone record with His Master's Voice (HMV), becoming the first Indian woman to do so. She soon lent her voice to the song Namaste Prananadha from the 1936 film Sati Anasuya.

Career highlight Historic milestone in 1943 In 1943, Balasaraswathi achieved a historic milestone with the movie Bhagyalakshmi, directed by C Pullayya and produced by Chittoor Nagayya. This movie became the first Telugu talkie to officially credit a playback singer for songs rendered for actor Kamala Kotnis. It was also the 100th talkie in Telugu cinema history.

Dual career Career milestones and prolific output During her remarkable career, Balasaraswathi lent her voice to more than 2,000 songs in Tamil, Telugu, and various other languages. She worked with legends like Ghantasala, KV Mahadevan, S Rajeswara Rao, Ramesh Naidu, and Susarla Dakshinamurthi. At just 12, she became one of the first artists to perform light music on All India Radio, helping bring the genre wider recognition.