Akshay to shoot special Holi song with Vidya Balan soon

The upcoming Holi song will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya . A source told the publication, "It's a full-blown Holi sequence, the kind that brings together a lot of color, dancers, and celebratory energy." "The plan is to have around 300-400 background dancers on set, as Akshay and Vidya's characters lead the celebrations in the gully."

Set design

A 'mohalla-style' set will be created for the song

The report also revealed that a "mohalla-style set" will be created in the Mumbai studio for the song. The set will have balconies and terraces from where other characters can join in on the Holi celebrations. Acharya has reportedly designed a hook step for the song that he hopes will become popular among audiences. Not much is known about the upcoming untitled comedy film, except for the fact that it marks Kumar and Balan's reunion film.