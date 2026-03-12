Akshay to shoot special Holi song with Vidya Balan soon
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming release Bhooth Bangla. However, he will soon switch gears and start shooting a Holi song for his next project with director Anees Bazmee. The song will be filmed in a Mumbai studio in the last week of March, reported Mid-Day. Vidya Balan will join Kumar for the same.
Song details
The song will reportedly have 300-400 background dancers
The upcoming Holi song will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. A source told the publication, "It's a full-blown Holi sequence, the kind that brings together a lot of color, dancers, and celebratory energy." "The plan is to have around 300-400 background dancers on set, as Akshay and Vidya's characters lead the celebrations in the gully."
Set design
A 'mohalla-style' set will be created for the song
The report also revealed that a "mohalla-style set" will be created in the Mumbai studio for the song. The set will have balconies and terraces from where other characters can join in on the Holi celebrations. Acharya has reportedly designed a hook step for the song that he hopes will become popular among audiences. Not much is known about the upcoming untitled comedy film, except for the fact that it marks Kumar and Balan's reunion film.