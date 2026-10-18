'Didn't feel alien': Vidya Balan on working in Tamil cinema
What's the story
Vidya Balan, currently seen in Jailer 2, has spoken about her experience working in the Tamil film industry. In an interview with Zoom, she compared the working hours and culture of Tamil cinema with that of Bollywood. "Working in the Tamil industry did not feel alien. It is a different industry from Hindi. I shot for quite a long period of time." "We're all doing the same thing; we are telling stories, be it in the Hindi industry or Tamil."
Working hours
Fixed working hours in Tamil film industry surprised Balan
Balan was pleasantly surprised by the fixed working hours in the Tamil industry.
"We did 9-to-6 shifts. I found that amazing...because in Mumbai we work longer hours," she said.
She added that although Bollywood also has fixed working hours, they usually work longer shifts.
"I was living in a beautiful place close to a beach. I would go for an hour and walk on the beach after the shoot. That's not a luxury I get while shooting a Hindi film."
Women-led cinema
Balan addresses hypermasculinity issue in South Indian films
Balan also addressed the issue of hypermasculinity in South Indian cinema.
"I did not sense hypermasculinity on Jailer 2's set. South films are hypermasculine. Even I have noticed that they are hypermasculine," she said.
She expressed hope for more interesting roles for women in these films and a rise in female-led movies across all languages.
"There are such interesting stories to be told."