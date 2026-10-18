'Didn't feel alien': Vidya Balan on working in Tamil cinema

Balan was pleasantly surprised by the fixed working hours in the Tamil industry.

"We did 9-to-6 shifts. I found that amazing...because in Mumbai we work longer hours," she said.

She added that although Bollywood also has fixed working hours, they usually work longer shifts.

"I was living in a beautiful place close to a beach. I would go for an hour and walk on the beach after the shoot. That's not a luxury I get while shooting a Hindi film."