Why Vidya Balan's dream role as MS Subbulakshmi never happened

Balan's desire to play Subbulakshmi was deeply personal.

The actor revealed that the musician's voice had been a part of her life since childhood, waking up her family every morning.

This nostalgia, along with Menon's beautiful script, made the prospect of bringing Subbulakshmi's life to the screen especially meaningful for Balan.

"She's the voice I wake up to every morning... So, of course, I knew so much about her life."