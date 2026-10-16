Why Vidya Balan's dream role as MS Subbulakshmi never happened
What's the story
Vidya Balan's viral photoshoot as legendary Carnatic musician MS Subbulakshmi had not only won hearts but also revived her long-cherished dream of playing the role on screen. In an interview with Variety India, she revealed that the viral images led to seven offers for the role. The actor was previously attached to a biopic on Subbulakshmi, directed by Rajiv Menon, over a decade ago but it didn't materialize due to legal issues surrounding rights to a book about the singer.
Personal bond
Why Subbulakshmi is special to Balan
Balan's desire to play Subbulakshmi was deeply personal.
The actor revealed that the musician's voice had been a part of her life since childhood, waking up her family every morning.
This nostalgia, along with Menon's beautiful script, made the prospect of bringing Subbulakshmi's life to the screen especially meaningful for Balan.
"She's the voice I wake up to every morning... So, of course, I knew so much about her life."
Creative workaround
How the photoshoot happened
After the biopic didn't materialize, Balan found another way to express her connection with Subbulakshmi.
A conversation with costume designer Anu Parthasarathy led to the idea of a photoshoot tribute.
"I told Anu I was so heartbroken that the film wasn't happening... She called me back a little while later and said, 'What if we do a photoshoot like this?'"
The tribute was finally shot two years ago and released on September 16, 2024.
Post-tribute offers
The condition for taking up the Subbulakshmi biopic
The success of the photoshoot tribute led to seven film offers for Balan to play Subbulakshmi. However, she set a condition for considering these offers.
"I received seven film offers to play M.S. Subbulakshmi after the photoshoot came out. But I said, 'Listen, if you get the permissions required, then I shall consider it. If not, I will not be able to do the film.'"
Future projects
Other legendary women Balan wants to portray on screen
Balan revealed that she dreams of bringing legendary actor Meena Kumari, Subbulakshmi, and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to the screen.
She was supposed to star in a series on Gandhi with filmmaker Ritesh Batra, but it didn't happen.
"I think it's all about timing. If it's meant to happen, it will," she concluded.
Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has been confirmed to play Subbulakshmi in a new venture recently.