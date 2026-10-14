Vidya Balan was offered film with Rajinikanth before 'Jailer 2'?
What's the story
Acclaimed actor Vidya Balan will be making her Tamil cinema debut with Jailer 2, where she plays the antagonist Kantha. In an interview with Mid-Day, she revealed that she was offered a film with superstar Rajinikanth before this one, but it didn't work out. Balan said, "I don't know if I can call it a stint, but I do think, and I hope, it's the beginning of something here."
Statement
'What better way to start than with a Rajinikanth film'
Balan expressed her excitement about being a part of Jailer 2, saying, "What better way to start than with a Rajinikanth film? I'm thrilled to be part of the Jailer world."
She also spoke about her character Kantha, saying, "It is a very interesting character, which is why I said yes. And now I'm doing a full-fledged Tamil film with R Balki."
Role revelation
'I'm glad that I got this other opportunity...'
Balan also revealed, "Yes, a few years ago, I was offered a film with him. Because of a clash of dates, I couldn't do it."
"But I'm glad that I got this other opportunity to work with him now."
Meanwhile, Jailer 2 features big names like Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Mithun Chakraborty. It'll also have a cameo by Hrithik Roshan.
The film will release in theaters on Thursday.