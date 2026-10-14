Vidya Balan was offered film with Rajinikanth before 'Jailer 2'?

Balan also revealed, "Yes, a few years ago, I was offered a film with him. Because of a clash of dates, I couldn't do it."

"But I'm glad that I got this other opportunity to work with him now."

Meanwhile, Jailer 2 features big names like Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Mithun Chakraborty. It'll also have a cameo by Hrithik Roshan.

The film will release in theaters on Thursday.