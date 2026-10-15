Vidya Balan to headline inaugural Indian Film Festival of Perth
What's the story
Actor Vidya Balan will be the chief guest at the first-ever Indian Film Festival of Perth, Australia, scheduled from January 22 to 24, 2027. Billed as a landmark for Indian cinema in Australia, the festival aims to showcase the richness and diversity of Indian storytelling to audiences in Western Australia. The festival was announced during the visit of Western Australia's Premier Roger Cook to India.
Statement
IFFP is an initiative by the same team as IFFM
The Indian Film Festival of Perth is an initiative by the same team that organized the Indian Film Festival of Sydney (IFFS) and Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).
Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM, Festival Director, said, "Bringing the Indian Film Festival to Perth is a very special milestone for us."
"We are thrilled to welcome Vidya Balan as the chief guest for our inaugural edition."
Cultural exchange
'We look forward to creating a festival that celebrates...'
Lange further added, "Cinema has a remarkable ability to bring people together, transcend borders and create a deeper understanding of one another."
"We look forward to creating a festival that celebrates the extraordinary diversity of Indian storytelling while building meaningful cultural connections between India and Western Australia."
Meanwhile, Balan recently returned to the big screen with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.