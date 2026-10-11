Vijay Antony's 'Appa Kutty' pushed to November 6
What's the story
The release of Vijay Antony's upcoming film, Appa Kutty, has been pushed to November 6 for Diwali. The makers announced the decision on Saturday. This action-packed family drama, directed by Mu Maran, was originally scheduled for an October 16 release.
Film's theme
More about 'Appa Kutty'
The movie will explore the deep-rooted bond between a father and his daughter.
Antony had earlier shared the first look poster of the film on social media, describing it as "A scarred face. A safe shoulder. Sometimes, that's all love looks like."
The movie is expected to be a gripping entertainer packed with action and family sentiments.
Cast details
Meet the cast of the project
The film also stars Preethi Asrani, Haripriya Isai, Aruvi Madhan, Chitra Lakshmanan, Sreeja Ravi, and Vettai Muthukumar, among others.
Antony is not just the lead actor but also the music composer and editor of Appa Kutty.
The cinematography has been handled by Rajeev Rajendran, while A Raja has taken care of production design.
G Anusha Meenakshi is responsible for costumes, and stunts have been choreographed by Rajasekar.