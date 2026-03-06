'Gandhi Talks': Vijay Sethupathi's silent film now streaming on ZEE5

You can watch Gandhi Talks on ZEE5 or OTTplay Premium, which offers a bundle of platforms like JioHotstar and SonyLIV . The film also stars Siddharth Jadhav as a pickpocket and features music by AR Rahman . The story revolves around Mahadev teaming up with Jadhav's character to rob Mohan Boseman (Arvind Swamy), a businessman facing personal and professional setbacks.

Director's statement

Director on his intent behind the movie

Speaking to The Federal, Belekar earlier opened up on his idea behind the movie. He said, "Indian cinema itself started with a silent film. Didn't the film industry begin with the silent film Raja Harishchandra?" "My characters in the film are honest, as they battle against their circumstances. There is a war going on inside them." "I conceived the film, but the film's sanskar (character) has been given by Rahman, and the actors, who brought the silent film to life."