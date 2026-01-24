OTT: When, where to watch Vijay-Fatima's 'Gustaakh Ishq'
What's the story
The romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq, featuring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead, will be available on JioHotstar from January 27. The film is set in 1998 and follows Pappan, a man searching for meaning through art. His life changes drastically after meeting a reclusive poet and his fierce, determined daughter. The film explores poetry, mentorship, and the complexities of love.
Cast details
'Gustaakh Ishq' features an ensemble cast
Gustaakh Ishq is directed by Vibhu Puri and produced by Manish Malhotra and Dinesh Malhotra. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Natasha Rastogi, Jaya Bhattacharya, Sharib Hashmi, Zain Khan Durrani, and Faisal Rashid in key roles. Set in Old Delhi and Malerkotla, the film was released in theaters on November 28, 2025.
Producer's statement
Malhotra called 'Gustaakh Ishq' a timeless romance
In an official statement, Malhotra described the project as "a timeless romance that celebrates love in its most poetic and vulnerable form." "The entire team has crafted a film that is visually rich, emotionally layered, and deeply soulful." "Working with such an extraordinary cast was truly enriching, as each actor brought remarkable depth and sincerity to the world of the film."
Actor's insights
Shaikh and Varma reflected on their roles in the film
Shaikh said, "Gustaakh Ishq stayed with me long after we wrapped. What moved me most was that my character is defined not by what she says, but by what she chooses to feel and hold back." Varma added, "This film challenged me to explore love beyond words. Gustaakh Ishq lives in glances, pauses, and emotions left unsaid, and that made the experience deeply rewarding as an actor."