OTT: When, where to watch Vijay-Fatima's 'Gustaakh Ishq'

The romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq, featuring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead, will be available on JioHotstar from January 27. The film is set in 1998 and follows Pappan, a man searching for meaning through art. His life changes drastically after meeting a reclusive poet and his fierce, determined daughter. The film explores poetry, mentorship, and the complexities of love.

Cast details 'Gustaakh Ishq' features an ensemble cast Gustaakh Ishq is directed by Vibhu Puri and produced by Manish Malhotra and Dinesh Malhotra. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Natasha Rastogi, Jaya Bhattacharya, Sharib Hashmi, Zain Khan Durrani, and Faisal Rashid in key roles. Set in Old Delhi and Malerkotla, the film was released in theaters on November 28, 2025.

Producer's statement Malhotra called 'Gustaakh Ishq' a timeless romance In an official statement, Malhotra described the project as "a timeless romance that celebrates love in its most poetic and vulnerable form." "The entire team has crafted a film that is visually rich, emotionally layered, and deeply soulful." "Working with such an extraordinary cast was truly enriching, as each actor brought remarkable depth and sincerity to the world of the film."

Advertisement