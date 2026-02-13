Vikram Bhatt, wife get bail in cheating case
Entertainment
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari were granted interim bail by the Supreme Court after spending over two months in jail.
They were arrested last December when Dr. Ajay Murdia accused them of cheating him out of ₹30 crore meant for a biopic about his late wife, claiming the funds went to their personal accounts instead of the film.
HC had denied them bail earlier
The Rajasthan High Court had denied them bail earlier, but the Supreme Court stepped in on February 13.
The judges questioned whether criminal charges are the right way to recover money in this situation and have now included Dr. Murdia as a respondent for further hearings.
The next court date is set for February 19.