Vikram Bhatt, wife get bail in cheating case Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari were granted interim bail by the Supreme Court after spending over two months in jail.

They were arrested last December when Dr. Ajay Murdia accused them of cheating him out of ₹30 crore meant for a biopic about his late wife, claiming the funds went to their personal accounts instead of the film.