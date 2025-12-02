Vinayakan returns as Varman in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' Entertainment Dec 02, 2025

Vinayakan is making a comeback as the villain Varman in Jailer 2, joining Rajinikanth once again.

While promoting his next film, Vinayakan confirmed his role in the sequel, and fans are buzzing since Varman was killed off in the first Jailer.

Many are curious to see how his character will fit into the sequel.