Vinayakan returns as Varman in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'
Entertainment
Vinayakan is making a comeback as the villain Varman in Jailer 2, joining Rajinikanth once again.
While promoting his next film, Vinayakan confirmed his role in the sequel, and fans are buzzing since Varman was killed off in the first Jailer.
Many are curious to see how his character will fit into the sequel.
Why Varman's return matters
Varman left a big mark on audiences with his intense presence and signature acid attacks in the original film.
Even Rajinikanth mentioned at a success meet that "There is no Jailer without Varman."
With Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) having ended Varman's story last time, his return has many wondering what twists Jailer 2 has in store.