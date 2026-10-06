Vishal Dadlani sells Mumbai commercial property for ₹3cr
What's the story
Vishal Dadlani, the acclaimed singer-songwriter and music composer, has sold a commercial property in Goregaon West, Mumbai for ₹3.34 crore. The deal was registered in October 2026 and was confirmed by real estate platform Square Yards through property registration documents accessed via the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website. The sale comes nearly a decade after he bought the same unit for ₹3.25 crore in 2016.
Property specifics
Details of the transaction
The commercial unit, located in Shalimar Miracle, Goregaon West, spans a carpet area of 641 sq ft (59.55 sq meters) and has a total built-up area of 769.51 sq ft (71.49 sq meters).
The recent sale attracted a stamp duty charge of ₹20.04 lakh and registration fees amounting to ₹30,000.
The difference between the purchase and sale price is approximately ₹9 lakh, translating to an overall return of about 2.8% over the holding period, per Square Yards.
Locality advantages
Why invest in Goregaon West?
Goregaon West has emerged as a major residential and commercial center in Mumbai's western suburbs.
The area is well-connected via SV Road, Link Road, the Western Express Highway, Goregaon railway station, and the Mumbai Metro.
Its proximity to key commercial zones like Andheri, Malad, and Jogeshwari adds to its appeal for businesses and professionals alike.
Career highlights
Dadlani's career achievements
Dadlani has been a powerhouse in Bollywood playback singing, songwriting, composing, independent music, and live performances.
He has sung several popular Hindi film songs such as Dhoom Again, Malhari, Jai Jai Shivshankar, and Badtameez Dil.
He has also been associated with the band Pentagram and has been a constant figure in contemporary Indian music for many years now.