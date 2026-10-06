Vishal Dadlani sells Mumbai commercial property for ₹3cr

The commercial unit, located in Shalimar Miracle, Goregaon West, spans a carpet area of 641 sq ft (59.55 sq meters) and has a total built-up area of 769.51 sq ft (71.49 sq meters).

The recent sale attracted a stamp duty charge of ₹20.04 lakh and registration fees amounting to ₹30,000.

The difference between the purchase and sale price is approximately ₹9 lakh, translating to an overall return of about 2.8% over the holding period, per Square Yards.