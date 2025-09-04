Vishal Malhotra reveals brand endorsements helped him financially

Don't get swept up by showbiz glam, says Malhotra

Malhotra says brand endorsements, especially with Harpic, helped him stay afloat financially and even buy a house in Bandra, Mumbai.

He pointed out that he still doesn't own a car because he believes in saving before splurging.

His big takeaway for fellow artists: don't get swept up by showbiz glam—building financial stability matters way more than flashy purchases.