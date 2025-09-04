Next Article
Vishal Malhotra reveals brand endorsements helped him financially
Vishal Malhotra, best known for his role in the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, recently shared how a fallout with a producer left him jobless for two years.
During this tough stretch, he had to rethink his approach to both work and finances.
Don't get swept up by showbiz glam, says Malhotra
Malhotra says brand endorsements, especially with Harpic, helped him stay afloat financially and even buy a house in Bandra, Mumbai.
He pointed out that he still doesn't own a car because he believes in saving before splurging.
His big takeaway for fellow artists: don't get swept up by showbiz glam—building financial stability matters way more than flashy purchases.