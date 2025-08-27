Next Article
Vishal's 'Magudam': First look, teaser, and everything we know
Vishal just revealed the first look of his new film, Magudam, directed by Ravi Arasu.
In this one, he's donning three distinct looks—a corporate guy, a young gangster, and an old crime boss.
The cast also features Dushara Vijayan, Yogi Babu, and Anjali.
Plot details are still under wraps
This marks the 99th movie from Super Good Films and the team recently wrapped up their second shooting schedule.
While plot details are still hush-hush, the teaser hints at a gritty gangster story set around a cargo port, with music by G V Prakash Kumar adding to the hype.