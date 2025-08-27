Vishal's 'Magudam': First look, teaser, and everything we know Entertainment Aug 27, 2025

Vishal just revealed the first look of his new film, Magudam, directed by Ravi Arasu.

In this one, he's donning three distinct looks—a corporate guy, a young gangster, and an old crime boss.

The cast also features Dushara Vijayan, Yogi Babu, and Anjali.