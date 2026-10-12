'The Vvaan' continues to mint money; global gross nears ₹90cr
What's the story
The Hindi film The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has maintained its box office momentum by collecting a net of ₹1 crore on Day 17. The film is now inching closer to the ₹70 crore mark in India, with total net collections reaching ₹68.35 crore so far.
Consistent performance
Domestic and overseas collections
The film's Day 17 collection of ₹1 crore is in line with its earnings from the previous day, indicating a steady performance at the box office.
The movie has been released in 1,559 shows across India on Sunday alone.
Its overseas collection also saw a slight increase, earning ₹0.1 crore on Day 17 and taking the total overseas gross to ₹7.8 crore so far.
Collection trend
Film's box office journey so far
The film's box office journey has been quite a rollercoaster ride. It opened with a net collection of ₹8 crore on Day 1 (September 25), which increased to ₹11.25 crore on Day 2 and peaked at ₹14.35 crore on Day 3.
However, the collections started to decline from Day 4 onwards, with a significant drop to just ₹0.55 crore by Day 15 (October 9).
Post-Diwali boost
Collections on Day 16 and Day 17
After a drastic drop in collections, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest saw a revival in its earnings over the weekend.
The film's net collection jumped to ₹1 crore on Day 16 (October 10) and remained steady at the same figure on Day 17 (October 11).
Its global gross now stands at ₹88.94 crore.
Audience response
About the film
The film's unique storyline about a rational urban man awakening a divine goddess in his ancestral village has struck a chord with viewers.
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the movie also stars Anup Soni, Manish Paul, Milind Gunaji, Sunil Grover, and Shweta Tiwari in key roles.