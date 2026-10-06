'The Vvaan' falls hard; total collection at ₹82cr
What's the story
The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest witnessed a significant drop in its box office performance on Monday. The movie collected a mere ₹0.95 crore across 1,970 shows on Day 11 of its release. This marks a staggering 70.8% decline from the previous day's net collection of ₹3.25 crore.
Box office performance
'The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest' Day 11 gross
Despite the drastic drop, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest's total India gross collections have now reached ₹74.9 crore and total India net collections stand at ₹63.05 crore so far.
The film also raked in an additional ₹0.1 crore from overseas markets on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross to ₹7.1 crore, thus pushing its worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹82 crore!
Collection details
Looking at daily breakdown of film's collection
The film opened with a net collection of ₹8 crore on its first day (September 25), which increased to ₹11.25 crore and then to ₹14.35 crore over the weekend.
However, it saw a significant decline in collections during the weekdays, with only ₹4.25 crore collected on Wednesday, September 30, and ₹4.5 crore collected on Thursday, October 1, respectively.
The second week started with a slight recovery at ₹3.25 crore but dropped again to just under a crore by Monday.