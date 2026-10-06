'The Vvaan' falls hard; total collection at ₹82cr

The film opened with a net collection of ₹8 crore on its first day (September 25), which increased to ₹11.25 crore and then to ₹14.35 crore over the weekend.

However, it saw a significant decline in collections during the weekdays, with only ₹4.25 crore collected on Wednesday, September 30, and ₹4.5 crore collected on Thursday, October 1, respectively.

The second week started with a slight recovery at ₹3.25 crore but dropped again to just under a crore by Monday.