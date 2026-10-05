Sidharth-Tamannaah's 'The Vvaan' sees growth; earns ₹81cr by Day 10

The film's overall occupancy rate on Day 10 was a healthy 47.03%. However, this varied significantly across different regions.

The National Capital Region (NCR) saw an overall occupancy of 49%, while Mumbai recorded a higher rate of 58.5%.

In contrast, Ahmedabad and Kolkata had lower occupancies at 40% and 40.8%, respectively.

Despite these fluctuations, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest has managed to maintain a steady influx in its box office collection since its release!