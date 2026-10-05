Sidharth-Tamannaah's 'The Vvaan' sees growth; earns ₹81cr by Day 10
What's the story
The Hindi film The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has witnessed a significant surge in its box office collection on Day 10. The movie raked in ₹3.25 crore across 2,032 shows on October 4, Sunday, marking a whopping 62.5% increase from Saturday's net collection of ₹2 crore. This brings the total gross earnings in India to an impressive ₹73.79 crore and net collections to ₹62.1 crore so far!
International success
'The Vvaan' box office story
The film's success isn't confined to Indian shores. It also made a mark in overseas markets, adding ₹0.5 crore on Day 10 alone. This pushed its total overseas gross collection to ₹7 crore, taking the worldwide gross earnings to a staggering ₹80.79 crore!
The film's growth trajectory is particularly impressive considering it started with a net collection of ₹8 crore on its opening day (September 25) and has fluctuated since then.
Regional performance
Looking at regional occupancy trends
The film's overall occupancy rate on Day 10 was a healthy 47.03%. However, this varied significantly across different regions.
The National Capital Region (NCR) saw an overall occupancy of 49%, while Mumbai recorded a higher rate of 58.5%.
In contrast, Ahmedabad and Kolkata had lower occupancies at 40% and 40.8%, respectively.
Despite these fluctuations, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest has managed to maintain a steady influx in its box office collection since its release!
Film details
More about film, cast, crew
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest is a fantasy thriller that tells the story of a rational urban man who defies his ancestral village's forbidden forest.
This act awakens a divine goddess and forces him to confront powers beyond logic as he becomes an unlikely savior protecting his people from annihilation.
The film also stars Anup Soni, Manish Paul, Milind Gunaji, Sunil Grover, and Shweta Tiwari in pivotal roles.