'Wake Up Dead Man': New 'Knives Out' mystery arrives this winter
Netflix just dropped the teaser for "Wake Up Dead Man," the next chapter in Rian Johnson's Knives Out series.
Hitting theaters on November 26, 2025, and streaming on Netflix from December 12, 2025, this one kicks off with a priest's mysterious death in a remote town.
Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) teams up with local police chief Geraldine Scott to crack the case.
Teaser promises classic locked-room mystery with darker themes
The teaser sets up a classic locked-room mystery: a man gives a sermon, steps into a locked box, and is later found dead—leaving everyone stumped.
With gothic visuals and religious themes inspired by Agatha Christie, the film explores guilt, faith, and morality inside the church walls, offering a darker, more somber tone compared to previous Knives Out films.