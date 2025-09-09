'Wake Up Dead Man': New 'Knives Out' mystery arrives this winter Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

Netflix just dropped the teaser for "Wake Up Dead Man," the next chapter in Rian Johnson's Knives Out series.

Hitting theaters on November 26, 2025, and streaming on Netflix from December 12, 2025, this one kicks off with a priest's mysterious death in a remote town.

Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) teams up with local police chief Geraldine Scott to crack the case.