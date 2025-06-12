Water tank bursts at Ram Charan's 'The India House' set
What's the story
A water tank burst on the sets of The India House, a film produced by Ram Charan and starring Nikhil Siddhartha.
The incident occurred during filming near Shamshabad, Telangana, resulting in severe injuries to several crew members and damaging props and equipment.
An assistant cinematographer was reportedly among those seriously injured. However, no formal complaint has been lodged with the police yet.
Incident details
Scene set against the sea
The accident took place while filming a scene set against the sea. The sudden incident flooded the entire set.
According to film sources, an assistant cameraperson sustained serious injuries, along with a few others. All the injured were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.
Videos of the damage have gone viral online, showing soaked equipment and props with crew members scrambling to salvage what they could from the flooded set.
Twitter Post
Flooded the entire location
Accident in the sets of Nikhil film produced— India Brains (@indiabrains) June 12, 2025
by RamCharanshoot of Tollywood
An accident occurred during the
young hero Nikhil’s upcoming filmThe Indian House, which also involves Ram Charan as a producer.
A massive water
ocean scenes,… pic.twitter.com/2XOurdPNhT tank, set up near Shamshabadto shoot
Production update
Filming has been halted; team assessing the situation
The unexpected flooding has temporarily halted the shooting, and the team is assessing the situation to determine its impact on the production schedule.
An official statement from the production team regarding the accident and updates on the injured crew members is still awaited.
Film details
Charan's debut as a producer
The India House marks Charan's debut as a producer under his banner, V Mega Pictures.
The film, helmed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, also features Saiee Manjrekar and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. It is set in 1905 and revolves around love and revolution themes.
Charan had announced the movie in 2023 with a teaser on VD Savarkar's 140th birth anniversary.