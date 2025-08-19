'The Witcher's oversimplified fate could have been deeper

Popular fantasy series The Witcher dives deep into themes of fate and destiny. However, the way it handles these concepts can be quite different from how we have understood them traditionally. The series paints a world where characters are often seen struggling against their fates, but at times, it gets the definition of fate and destiny all wrong. Here's how The Witcher strays from the norm.

#1 Misinterpretation of predestination In The Witcher, predestination is more of a given, an unchangeable circumstance that determines everything in a character's life. This, of course, makes the complex philosophical arguments about free will and determinism a lot easier. In reality, however, if we go by most interpretations, things may be fated, but you still have the agency to change things through your actions.

#2 Oversimplification of prophecies Prophecies in The Witcher are often depicted as simple predictions that are destined to come true. This simplification ignores the ambiguity of most traditional prophecies, which are usually open to interpretation and can play out in surprising ways. By making prophecies cut-and-dry destinies, the series loses a chance to delve into their more complex nature.

#3 Lack of nuance in character choices Characters in The Witcher often seem chained to fate with no room for growth or evolution. This lack of nuance disregards the fact that even in a world of destiny, people can make impactful decisions that define their journeys. The series would benefit from shedding light on how characters carve their paths in spite of the shackles.