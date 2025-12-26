Where the 'Stranger Things' cast is headed next Entertainment Dec 26, 2025

Stranger Things just dropped new episodes on Netflix, with the final volume still to come, and fans are already curious about what's next for the cast.

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) is set to star in Enola Holmes 3 and Just Picture It, plus she's enjoying her quiet life on the farm with her husband Jake Bongiovi after adopting their daughter.

Finn Wolfhard (Mike) has released his solo album Happy Birthday and will host Saturday Night Live in 2026.

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) is voicing a new animated film called Goat, while Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) produced Prank Encounters and has performed on Broadway.