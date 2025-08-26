Why Amaal Mallik cut ties with his family Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

On Bigg Boss 19, music composer Amaal Mallik opened up about cutting ties with his family after a viral social media post and a tough argument with his mother.

He shared that this happened during a rough time in his life, which included a breakup and losing his pet dog.

Mallik also admitted he felt overlooked in the music industry, saying, "I was making all the songs but no one was asking about me."