Why Amaal Mallik cut ties with his family
On Bigg Boss 19, music composer Amaal Mallik opened up about cutting ties with his family after a viral social media post and a tough argument with his mother.
He shared that this happened during a rough time in his life, which included a breakup and losing his pet dog.
Mallik also admitted he felt overlooked in the music industry, saying, "I was making all the songs but no one was asking about me."
His earlier post about brother Armaan
Earlier this year, Amaal revealed on Instagram that issues between him and his brother Armaan were caused by their parents' actions—a situation that pushed him into depression.
While he later deleted the post, he asked people not to sensationalize things and requested privacy as he works through personal struggles.
Despite everything, he said his bond with Armaan remains strong.