Why AR Rahman thinks Oscars win can be a burden

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently opened up about the unexpected pressure that came with his Academy Award wins. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, he revealed that winning two Oscars has made him feel like he constantly has to prove himself. "For the past six years...when people come to you...the '90s generation has a certain nostalgia...The same goes for those born in 2000s, and so on for those from the next decade. They come and gaslight you."

Pressure Rahman felt gaslit by people's expectations Rahman further elaborated on how people often compare his current work to his earlier compositions, such as Roja (1992). "...They say, 'In the '90s, you did Roja. That's very good music, sir!' That feels like now, you're not doing good music, right? It actually harms your thinking if you're not in your best mood."

Career approach Rahman's strategy to combat nostalgia and pressure To counter these expectations, Rahman said he worked on multiple projects. He revealed that between 2019 and 2025, he worked on nearly 20-30 films as a way to connect with a newer generation of listeners. "So I thought what if I go on a rampage and keep doing movies, songs after songs?" "Every director who comes to me now says, 'You've done such a great sequence in Mani sir's movie Thug Life.'"

Advertisement