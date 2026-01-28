'Gadar 2': Why director delayed the sequel for two decades

Filmmaker Anil Sharma recently opened up about the making of his blockbuster film Gadar 2 . He revealed that there was immense pressure to create a sequel after the success of Gadar 1, but he chose to wait for a solid script before starting production. In an interview with ANI, he said people across the world were asking him for a sequel after the first film's success.

Sequel demand 'In the country, abroad, anywhere in the world...' Sharma said, "After Gadar 1, I used to go anywhere in the world." "In the country, abroad, anywhere in the world, people used to ask me to bring Gadar 2." "Gradually, Utkarsh (Sharma) grew up and became an actor. He did the movie Genius." "Now people were after me, saying that Jeete has also grown up make a story with Jeete."

Story development Sharma's focus on father-son bond in 'Gadar 2' After two decades of waiting, Sharma was finally won over by a script from Shaktimaan Talwar that centered on the father-son bond between Sunny Deol and Utkarsh's characters. He realized that emphasizing this relationship would give the story real meaning and strength, rather than merely repeating the original film's formula.

Advertisement