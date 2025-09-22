Why Karishma Tanna thinks Navratri has lost its innocence now

LOADING...
Karishma Tanna reminisces about old-school Navratri celebrations

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 22, 2025
05:36 pm
As the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri 2025 began on Monday, actor Karishma Tanna has expressed her nostalgia for the traditional way of celebration. In an interview with ETimes, she said, "Almost all festivals are too modernized now." "I agree that we need to follow time restrictions and switch off loudspeakers after a few hours, but the innocence with which we celebrated it earlier is completely missing now."

Actor's fond memories of Navratri celebrations

Tanna fondly remembered her school days when they celebrated Navratri with great enthusiasm. She said, "Our school had a big compound which was decorated beautifully and it hosted garba nights on all the days of the festival." "Even after we grew up, I would go to a club where we played garba for hours. I won competitions and then went out with my group to some of our favorite food joints to eat pav bhaji and other late-night munchies."

Tanna's thoughts on modernized festivals

Tanna added, "I really miss the Navratri celebrations from the good old days." The first day of Navratri is marked by Kalash Sthapana, where a sacred pot is installed at an auspicious time and prayers are offered to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. It is also known as Ghatsthapna.