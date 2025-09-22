Why Karishma Tanna thinks Navratri has lost its innocence now

Fond memories

Actor's fond memories of Navratri celebrations

Tanna fondly remembered her school days when they celebrated Navratri with great enthusiasm. She said, "Our school had a big compound which was decorated beautifully and it hosted garba nights on all the days of the festival." "Even after we grew up, I would go to a club where we played garba for hours. I won competitions and then went out with my group to some of our favorite food joints to eat pav bhaji and other late-night munchies."